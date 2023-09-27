Taylor Swift is helping out her pal. ET has learned that the 33-year-old singer has loaned Sophie Turner her New York City apartment amid the actress' divorce from Joe Jonas.

Page Six, who was first to report Swift's kind gesture, noted that Turner and Jonas' daughters -- Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1-- are staying at the singer's Tribeca pad with their mom.

The news comes after Swift, who briefly dated Jonas in 2009, and Turner were spotted hanging out together in New York City on several occasions. Amid the outings, a source told ET that the two women "have always liked and respected each other."

"They are fans of each other and have been friends for a while," the source said. "Sophie doesn't care that Taylor dated Joe. It was so long ago and in the past. Taylor has a good time when she's with Sophie and they enjoyed some fun girl time together last night."

Turner's updated living situation comes amid her complicated custody battle with her Jonas Brothers ex. Jonas filed for divorce from Turner earlier this month, and the Game of Thrones star responded by filing a petition in a New York court to ask for the "immediate return" of their two daughters to the United Kingdom.

Shortly thereafter, Turner and Jonas agreed to temporarily keep their kids in New York as they work out the details of their divorce.

