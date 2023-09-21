Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas to Return Their Daughters Home to England

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' split is getting more complicated, as Turner has sued Jonas to return their young daughters home to England.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the Game of Thrones actress has filed a petition in a New York court to ask for the "immediate return" of their two daughters to the United Kingdom. The docs state that the couple made England their permanent home in April of this year.

Both of Turner and Jonas' daughters, 3-year-old Willa and her 1-year-old little sister -- whose name has never been revealed to the public, though court documents indicate her initials are "DMJ" -- are dual citizens of the United Kingdom and the United States.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in a Miami court earlier this month, after four years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019, before celebrating with family and friends in a larger, "more traditional" wedding in France two months later.

Following the news of their split, a source told ET that the couple's daughters had been staying with Jonas in the U.S. as Turner filmed a project in England.

"Sophie was busy on set filming this summer, so Joe and Sophie figured this setup would be best for their kids," the source said. "Sophie and Joe's children have been with Joe while he's been touring because he is surrounded by family and it's nice for the kids to be around their aunts, uncles and cousins."

The new court docs reveal that the couple met recently to discuss their separation, but it seems the custody arrangement has become a point of contention.

"On or about September 17, 2023, the parties met to discuss their separation," the docs state. "[Turner] reiterated the parties' agreed plan for the children to return home to England that week. [Jonas] has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to [Turner] and refuses to send the children home to England with [Turner]."

Following Jonas' divorce filing, the former couple shared a joint statement on their Instagram pages, addressing the split and asking for privacy for their family.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

RELATED CONTENT: