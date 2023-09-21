New court documents have revealed more about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' split.

According to the docs obtained by ET, the Game of Thrones actress filed a petition in a New York court on Thursday to sue Jonas for the "immediate return" of their two daughters to the United Kingdom. The docs state that the couple made England their permanent home in April of this year.

A timeline of the pair's relationship also reveals more about the breakdown of their marriage, with Turner claiming she found out that Jonas had filed for divorce through the media.

"The breakdown of the parties’ marriage happened very suddenly," the docs state. "The parties had an argument on Aug. 15, 2023. On or about Sept. 1, 2023, [Jonas] filed a divorce case against [Turner] in Florida. On or about Sept. 5, 2023, [Turner] found out through the media that [Jonas] had filed for divorce."

Following Jonas' divorce filing, the former couple shared a joint statement on their Instagram pages, addressing the split and asking for privacy for their family.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The new court docs also reveal that the couple met recently to discuss their separation, but it seems the custody arrangement is becoming a major point of contention.

"On or about September 17, 2023, the parties met to discuss their separation," the docs state. "[Turner] reiterated the parties' agreed plan for the children to return home to England that week. [Jonas] has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to [Turner] and refuses to send the children home to England with [Turner]."

Turner and Jonas began dating in 2016. They tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019, before celebrating with family and friends in a larger, "more traditional" wedding in France two months later.

