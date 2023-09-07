Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had an arrangement when it came to the care of their two children this summer -- amid their decision to divorce.

A source tells ET that the "Sucker" singer and the Game of Thrones star had an agreement in place that left their kids in his care while she worked this summer.

"Sophie was busy on set filming this summer, so Joe and Sophie figured this setup would be best for their kids," the source says. "Sophie and Joe's children have been with Joe while he's been touring because he is surrounded by family and it's nice for the kids to be around their aunts, uncles and cousins."

Gotham/Getty Images

Sophie, 27, is in the U.K. filming for her upcoming series, Joan. Joe has been on the road touring with his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas (Jonas Brothers) since August. Their respective wives, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, have made appearances at multiple dates with their children.

In addition to his daddy duties, Joe has been focused on the music.

"The Jonas Brothers have been trying to build up a lot of hype surrounding their tour and have been focused on making it a hot place to be," the source says.

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

On Tuesday, Joe officially filed for divorce from Sophie, after four years of marriage.

In documents obtained by ET, the Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, citing that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." The filing also listed their children as W.J. (born in 2020), and D.J. (born in 2022). According to the petition, the couple's two children have been living with Joe in Miami, Florida, and "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility." The former couple also have a prenup in place.

On Wednesday, Joe and Sophie took to social media to break their silence on the split and shut down any speculation surrounding the end of their marriage.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," they said.

The same day, Joe returned to the stage for The Tour at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, where he and his brothers opened the show with a big group hug. Fans also noticed that the "Little Bird" singer was performing sans his wedding ring.

Over the weekend, Sophie spent some time dancing, playing games and hanging out with her co-stars as they celebrated the wrap of their series at a pub. A eyewitness told ET on Tuesday that the actress enjoyed herself during an evening out at a pub in the U.K.

Jessica Flatley

"Sophie came into Dropshot on Saturday night for a wrap party for Joan. The party was from around 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sophie arrived a little after 9 p.m.," Jessica Flatley, an employee at Dropshot Digbeth, told ET. "Sophie and her co-workers were all lovely and definitely seemed to be having a good time. She was so friendly to all the staff and even did a Jägerbomb shot with us. She seemed to be having a lovely time."

For more on Joe and Sophie's split, click below.

RELATED CONTENT: