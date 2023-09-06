Sophie Turner was seen having some fun with co-stars, days before her split from Joe Jonas.

An eyewitness tells ET that the Game of Thrones actress had an enjoyable evening out while attending the wrap party for her upcoming series, Joan, at the Dropshot Digbet in the U.K. over the weekend.

"Sophie came into Dropshot on Saturday night for a wrap party for Joan. The party was from around 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sophie arrived a little after 9 p.m.," Jessica Flatley, an employee at Dropshot Digbeth, tells ET. "Sophie and her co-workers were all lovely and definitely seemed to be having a good time. She was so friendly to all the staff and even did a Jägerbomb shot with us. She seemed to be having a lovely time."

Flatley noted that the 27-year-old actress enjoyed a variety of games at the establishment including beer pong, shuffleboard and a punch machine.

"She also danced the night away with her friends," Flatley adds.

According to Flatley, The Staircase actress also shared a special moment with her.

"My work friends must have told her that I was a huge fan because she came up to me and tapped me on my back and said, 'Hi, Jess.' I swear, time actually froze and I can’t even remember what I replied to her," she says of their encounter. "She didn’t mention anything about her private life and we just had short interactions."

In pics, Turner is all smiles as she enjoys her evening out. In one photo, she raises a glass toward the camera. In another, the mother of two is behind the bar.

Turner's night out came three days before Jonas officially filed for divorce after four years of marriage. In documents obtained by ET, the Jonas Brothers singer filed in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, citing that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

According to the petition, the couple's two children have been living with Jonas in Miami and "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility." The former couple also have a prenup in place.

News of the filing comes days after multiple reports confirmed that Jonas retained a divorce attorney. A source told ET that Turner and the 34-year-old "Burnin' Up" musician "have been spending more time apart recently."

"Joe has been busy on tour and spending a lot of time with his family," the source said. "Joe has also been caring for their kids a lot."

On Wednesday, Turner and Jonas broke their silence in a joint statement, shared on their respective Instagram accounts. Calling it a "statement from the two of us," it read, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The two were first romantically linked in 2016, and a year later, in October 2017, they confirmed their engagement. In 2019, the couple shocked fans when they tied the knot during a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony -- livestreamed by Diplo -- after the Billboard Music Awards. Two months later, the couple had a larger, "more traditional" ceremony in France.

