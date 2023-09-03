Seems that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner could no longer hold on to their love!

According to reports, the Jonas Brother has obtained a divorce lawyer, four years after he and the Game of Thrones alum said "I do."

A source tells ET, the pair has been spending time apart in recent months.

"Sophie and Joe have been spending more time apart recently," the source says. "Joe has been busy on tour and spending a lot of time with his family. Joe has also been caring for their kids a lot."

A rep for Turner had no comment.

TMZ was the first to report on Sunday that Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, were having problems for around six months. Prior to the news they're heading towards a split, the outlet reported that the "Burnin' Up" singer was mainly caring for their two young children, and "pretty much had them all the time" while he was touring the U.S. with his band.

People also reported that the "S.O.S" singer obtained a divorce lawyer.

Over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the "Hesitate" singer wasn't wearing his wedding ring during recent stops of The Tour.

In August, the pair sold their Miami, Florida residence for $15 million.

Turner was on hand last month during night one of the Jonas Brothers' The Tour in New York City. For the occasion, the actress dazzled in a green midi dress while she sang and danced along with sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

In honor of Jonas' 34th birthday on Aug. 15, Turner took to her Instagram Story to share a series of romantic photos, including a sweet picture of her and the "Love Bug" singer in matching pajamas.

"Happy birthday handsome," she captioned the snap that featured them inside of a closet rocking the stripped PJs.

Jonas and Turner were first linked in 2016. A year later in October 2017, the pair confirmed their engagement. In 2019, the couple shocked fans when they tied the knot during a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony -- livestreamed by Diplo -- after the Billboard Music Awards. Two months later, the couple had a larger "more traditional" ceremony in France.

During the course of their relationship, the "Cool" singer and The Staircase actress welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa in 2020. In July 2022, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter, whose name they have yet to make public.

At the time, a rep for Turner told ET, "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl."

In January, Jonas gave some rare insight about the moment he proposed to Turner during an interview with Ryan Seacrest.

"I was probably more nervous to ask her dad than I was to ask her," Jonas told Seacrest. "It just all mumbles up," he said of making that all-important ask. "You throw out there and hope that her response is good, and you look back on it, and you're like, 'What did I say?' Luckily it went well."

