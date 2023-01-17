Jonas Brothers Recall Details From Proposing to Their Wives

The Jonas Brothers are opening up about their proposal stories to their wives.

In a new interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas each shared their nerve-wracking, sweet and candid stories about how they asked their lady loves to spend the rest of their lives with them.

"I was probably more nervous to ask her dad than I was to ask her," Joe, who has been married to his wife, Sophie Turner, since 2019, told Seacrest.

"It just all mumbles up," he said of making that all-important ask. "You throw out there and hope that her response is good, and you look back on it, and you're like, 'What did I say?' Luckily it went well."

As for Kevin, the eldest of the Jonas Brothers, had some technical difficulties when it came to popping the question to his now-wife Danielle in 2009.

"I couldn't get the ring out of my pocket in my jacket," Kevin admitted. "Literally could not get it out of my jacket. It was really bad."

Nick, on the other hand, said some liquid courage helped him get the job done for his 2018 proposal to Priyanka Chopra.

"I wanted to propose like, the day after her birthday -- birthday was on the 18th, I proposed on the 19th, but I just did it at basically, midnight to make it two separate days," Nick shared. "At that point, we'd had a had a bottle of wine, so I was a little loose and I was feeling -- feeling good."

Since marrying their wives, the Jonas' have all gone on to welcome children, with Kevin a dad to daughters Alena, 8 and Valentina, 6, Joe a proud papa to Willa, 2, and baby No. 2 last year and Nick becoming a first-time father to daughter Matli, who just turned one.

In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick explained why he and Priyanka threw a big bash to commemorate the occasion.

"We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style," he said. "She's one. She's beautiful. It's amazing. The best."

Nick and Priyanka announced Malti's birth via surrogate in January 2022. It wasn't until five months later that the couple revealed that Malti spent more than 100 days in the hospital following her birth.

While he called that time of their lives a "roller-coaster" after settling in at home with the baby, Nick couldn't help but gush over fatherhood and the "life-changing" experience it's been.

"[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy," he told ET in June. "All is good."

