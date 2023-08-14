The J-Sisters were sexy and cool while supporting their husbands over the weekend!

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas were all on hand at New York City's Yankee Stadium to support their men -- Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas (the Jonas Brothers) -- during opening night of The Tour.

And the ladies' looks didn't disappoint.

For the occasion, Sophie was spotted wearing a green cocktail dress and a pair of black flats. The 27-year-old Game of Thrones star showed off her legs in the mini dress that was adorned with green sparkles.

For her look, Priyanka, 40, showed off her toned figure in a black-and-silver beaded bra top, paired with a flowing black shirt and black jacket, which she wore off the shoulders. As for Danielle, she looked chic in a black cutout dress.

Also in attendance for the show was Kevin and Danielle's oldest daughter, Alena, who rocked an adorable Jonas baseball jersey.

Before the start of the show, the ladies were escorted into a section in center field, reserved for family and friends. During the concert, Sophie was seen dancing and accepting friendship bracelets from fans, Priyanka got emotional, and Danielle and Alena sang along to the music.

Sophie took to her Instagram to share some pics from the night and show off her bedazzled look.

"🎵 long long New York nights 🎵," the actress captioned her photo dump from the weekend, which led with a picture of her walking hand-in-hand with Joe through the venue.

Following the concert, Priyanka took to Instagram to give her man a special shout-out.

"You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you❤️ Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight! ❤️🙏🏽👏💪🏽," she wrote next to a series of backstage photos.

Nick and Priyanka's daughter, Malti, was also on hand, though she didn't watch the show from inside the venue. Ahead of the concert, the "Jealous" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of her sitting on his lap at a drum set during soundcheck.

For Sunday's show, Priyanka was the only one in attendance. At one point, Nick looked to the side of the stage to give his wife a sweet shout-out. And ahead of "Hesitate," Joe dedicated the song to the person he loves, his other half -- who was all the way in London.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off The Tour with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium. The event sees the band playing all five of their albums in one night. For both shows, the guys were joined onstage by Kirk Franklin, Jon Bellion and former bodyguard Robert "Big Rob" Feggans. On Sunday, Jimmy Fallon made a surprise appearance during intermission, where he treated the crowd to a performance of "Mr. Brightside."

Ahead of the show, the "Love Bug" singers dished to ET about the changes they will make, as The Tour is the first time that all three will be hitting the road as fathers.

"It's an adjustment," Nick said."But it's incredible and it's exciting to figure out. It's going to be amazing."

As for playing the 65-plus songs, Joe admitted that he is ready for the challenge.

"Well, I just want to show them that we can play every song on every album," Joe said. "I think that it's insane that we were able to put this together. Everything has a special moment, we made sure. Also, I think we created some really sick merch for this tour."

