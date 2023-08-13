One very unexpected guest performer! The Jonas Brothers got a special visit from Jimmy Fallon on Sunday, during their concert at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their new world tour this weekend -- called simply The Tour -- at the iconic baseball stadium, and for their second sold-out show, they were joined by the Tonight Show host.

Notably, Fallon came out sporting the scruffy beard he's grown since his talk show has been on hiatus amid the ongoing WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes, as well as some moody dark shades to complete the rocker ensemble.

Also notably, Fallon came out to belt out a lively cover of "Mr. Brightside" -- a song by The Killers. So his special appearance at a Jonas Brothers show didn't even see him sing a Jonas Brothers tune.

Needless to say, fans were equal parts enthralled by the surprise guest appearance and somewhat baffled.

"Jimmy Fallon just randomly showed up at Jonas Brothers Yankee Stadium Night 2 and is leading the crowd in 'Mr. Brightside,'" one bemused concertgoer wrote on Twitter, alongside a video of the comedian's enthusiastic cover.

Jimmy Fallon just randomly showed up at Jonas Brothers Yankee Stadium Night 2 and is leading the crowd in "Mr. Brightside"

In one video captured by another fan, Fallon can be heard asking the crowd, "How would you all like to be in the world's biggest karaoke party for two minutes?" The question was met with a raucous round of cheers.

JIMMY FALLON IS HERE

Jimmy Fallon singing "Mr. Brightside" at the Jonas Brothers show at Yankee Stadium! #THETOUR



pic.twitter.com/Ei1w7RHCXw — Jonas Brothers Updates ☀️ (@JonasBrosBros) August 14, 2023

Fallon's appearance was about as unexpected as their surprise guest on Saturday, during their opening night when they were joined on stage by gospel icon Kirk Franklin.

Meanwhile, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas stopped by for ET's "Spilling the E-Tea" last week to dish on their new tour, and the artists all said they were ready and excited to kick things off.

"I can't wait," Nick said. "To put it simply, I can't wait."

Meanwhile, Joe admitted that he'd been feeling a bit "overwhelmed" leading to their shows at Yankee Stadium, where they will be performing tunes from across five different albums.

"But now that we've gotten it up and running and we did a dress rehearsal with a live audience, two nights ago, I think we finally realized we can do this thing," Joe said. "We built an incredible show for the people out there that have question marks in their brains saying, 'How are these boys going to do this?' Well, we can and we will. We'll see you at Yankees."

Check out the video below to hear more.

