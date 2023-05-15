Jonas Brothers Talk Purity Rings, Sliding Into DMs and Their Wives

The Jonas Brothers made their first joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, and looked back at their younger years in the spotlight.

During a segment called "Agree or Disagree," Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas were posed a series of questions by host Andy Cohen, including if they think High School Musical is a better movie than Camp Rock (agree), and if they were the best singers in a Disney Channel collaboration that also featured their exes, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato (disagree).

One burning question the brothers weren't shy about answering was about their infamous purity rings, which they wore during the start of their career -- publicly vowing that they would wait until marriage to have sex.

"The purity rings were a bad idea, one, two, agree or disagree," Cohen asked.

Joe, Nick and Kevin all turned their paddles around to flash "agree."

"In theory they're not a bad idea," Nick quipped. "But you should know what you're signing up for before you sign up for it."

"When you're 12 versus when you're like 16 is a very big difference," Joe added.

Cohen then asked the brothers if there was a big moment when they took the rings off, to which Nick replied, "It just sort of happened."

Today, the singers are all married. Joe wed Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in 2019, Nick married Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2018, and Kevin has been married to jewelry designer Danielle Jonas since 2009.

In another segment, the "Sucker" singers had fun dishing about past romances. During a fan Q&A, Nick was asked about sliding into Priyanka's DMs, and if he made a habit of that before getting into a relationship with his wife.

"Life before Priyanka is a distant memory," Nick gushed over his wife. "It doesn't exist actually."

Nick revealed that he still has the original message he sent the actress.

"I saved a photo of it," he said as he pulled out his phone. "And I can actually get into my DMs and it's still there. I said something to the effect of, 'I heard we have a lot of things and friends in common and I heard we should meet in person.' And she right away responded, 'Nice to meet you. Let's get off of DMs and go to text my team.'"

He continued, "I'm sure there were DMs previously, but the only one that mattered was my wife."

Joe took a hint from his younger brother during a game of Plead the Fifth when asked to shag marry kill Game of Thrones stars Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen or Sansa Stark (played by his wife, Sophie).

"Well, I'm gonna marry Sansa, obvi," he said. "Kill Daenerys because, I don't want to spoil it, it gets bad, and shag Cersei."

