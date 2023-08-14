Nick Jonas Poses With Daughter Malti at Drum Kit in Cute Yankees Stadium Photo Amid Jonas Brothers World Tour
Nick Jonas is ready for his 1-year-old daughter, Malti, to get into the family business! The proud dad took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing a pic of his little girl sitting at a drum kit with pink noise-cancelling headphones on.
"From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words. Can’t wait for night two tonight. @jonasbrothers 📸 @nicolasgerardin," Nick, 30, captioned the shot of Malti holding drumsticks.
He also shared pics of himself and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, backstage at the Jonas Brothers' first performance of their Five Albums, One Night tour at Yankees Stadium in New York.
For the special occasion, Priyanka, 41, rocked a black-and-white checkered crop top, black skirt, and a shiny black jacket.
Priyanka praised her man in her own post, writing, "You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you❤️ Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight! ❤️🙏🏽👏💪🏽"
In a TikTok clip from a fan that's been circulating online, Priyanka was spotted seemingly getting emotional and wiping away tears while Joe Jonas' wife, Sophie Turner, danced next to her during the Jonas Brothers' show.
@lizdorato Sophie and Priyanka getting emotional at Jonas Brothers opening night at Yankee stadium!! #sophieturner#priyankachopra#jonasbrothers#jonasbrothersconcert#fyp♬ original sound - Liz
The group, which is comprised of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, kicked off their world tour over the weekend with a special surprise appearance from Jimmy Fallon. The late-night host led the crowd in a rendition of The Killers' song, "Mr. Brightside."
Nick recently spoke to ET about touring as a dad.
"It's an adjustment," he admitted. "But it's incredible and it's exciting to figure out. It's going to be amazing."
