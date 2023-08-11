Nick Jonas Reveals 'Surprisingly Difficult' Tradition From His Wedding to Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas Shares Adorable Moments With Daughter Malti on Beach …
Katharine McPhee Leaves Tour Amid ‘Horrible Tragedy’ in Family
True Thompson and Psalm West Wearing Casts After Getting Hurt
Tori Spelling ‘Struggling Monetarily’ While Staying in RV With K…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Pink Fan Goes Into Labor at Singer's Boston Concert
Kyle Richards Gets Flirty With Morgan Wade in Music Video
Why Savannah Chrisley Is Crying on Sister Chloe's First Day of 5…
‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Season 11: Whitney Tearfully Mourns M…
Tori Spelling Shares Glimpse Inside RV Life With Her Kids
Tom Sandoval Sets the Record Straight on Tii Rumored Relationshi…
Brody Jenner Shares Raw Footage of Fiancée’s Water Birth
Why 'Love is Blind's Nick Thompson Couldn’t Find a Job After the…
'90 Day: The Last Resort': Asuelu Breaks Down Over His Hopes to …
'One Tree Hill' Star Bethany Joy Lenz Says She Spent 10 Years in…
Lil Tay Not Dead, Claims Death Hoax Was Caused by Social Media H…
David Foster and Katharine McPhee's 2-Year-Old Son Shows Off His…
Rapper and Influencer Lil Tay Dead at 14
Jeremy Allen White Goes Shirtless and Flexes Six Pack Abs on Hike
Nick Jonas is looking back on his wedding. The singer, who wed Priyanka Chopra in a multi-day celebration back in 2018, reveals the "surprisingly difficult" part of his nuptials in a new interview.
"There's this one moment in Indian weddings where the bride and groom are lifted on the shoulders of their family members and there's sort of a game that's played where this garland is put on each other," he tells People. "They try to be the first to put the garland on the other. And it's surprisingly difficult, especially when you have someone as competitive as me and Pri. But whoever is the one to put it on first, that side of the family is the more dominant."
"So it's really for the family members to feel pride and that's just a funny game," he adds. "But it's really heartwarming and a great way for the families to all connect."
In addition to the Indian ceremony, the couple tied the knot in Western wedding, which was officiated by Jonas' dad, Kevin Jonas Sr. The experience of incorporating different traditions into their nuptials helped Jonas to see "how similar the different religions actually are and the ceremonies themselves have a lot of heart."
"That allowed us to really connect with our families and with each other," he says, "which is the most important thing."
The couple grew their family in January 2022, welcoming a daughter, Malti, via surrogate. Then, in July of that year, Jonas opened up about fatherhood in an interview with ET.
"It is certainly life changing. [Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy," he said. "All is good."
Now the singer is back to work and on tour with Jonas Brothers. Being a dad on tour, Jonas told ET earlier this month, is "an adjustment."
"But it's incredible and it's exciting to figure out," he added. "It's going to be amazing."
RELATED CONTENT:
Nick Jonas Shares Photo Dump With Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Malti
Nick Jonas Sweetly Helps Priyanka Chopra With Her 'Complicated' Hair
Priyanka Chopra Gushes That Nick Jonas Is 'Hysterical' in 'Love Again'
Related Gallery