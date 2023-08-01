Nick Jonas has vacation eyes and it's evident in his latest Instagram post featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and their daughter, Malti.

"July was a movie. ❤️," the "Lovebug" singer wrote next to the post.

Nick's photo dump led with a picture of Priyanka sitting on his lap while they cruise through the ocean. Proving it was a family affair, the picture that followed was of the singer holding on to the couple's 1-year-old daughter while she puts her feet in a little pool placed on the boat.

In another photo, Priyanka lays in the sand, rocking a red two-piece swimsuit, while Malti walks in her direction and Nick kneels close by. The 30-year-old Jonas Brother's photo dump also includes solo shots of him from the vacation, pics from his and Priyanka's time at Wimbledon and photos of his wife as she she celebrated her 41st birthday on July 18.

Nick and Priyanka's time at Wimbledon was documented in a hilarious video shared on the Citadel actresses Instagram last month.

"Ponytails are complicated," Priyanka wrote next to a video of her and Nick attempting to take out her ponytail in the car, following the tennis match.

Last month, Nick took to social media to put his love on display for his wife, in honor of her birthday.

"I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love. ❤️," the "Jealous" singer wrote next to a picture of him and Priyanka posing for the camera while on a boat.

The pair's eventful July comes ahead of Nick embarking on the Five Albums One Night World Tour with his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas (known musically as Jonas Brothers), which kicks off August 12 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York.

