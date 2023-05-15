Nick Jonas is praising his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in honor of Mother's Day.

Calling Priyanka an "incredible mother," Nick took to Instagram Sunday to share a sweet new photo and video of their 1-year-old daughter, Malti, alongside his wife.

The new pic sees baby Malti taking a ride on mom's shoulders, while the quick clip sees the Citadel star and their little one crossing a busy New York City street. Priyanka and Malti are all smiles and laughs as they make their way across the intersection, with proud Papa Nick recording the adorable interaction.

"Happy Mother’s Day my love. You are an incredible mother," Nick captioned the celebratory post. "You light up me and MM’s world every day. ❤️"

Priyanka responded in the comments, thanking the "Jealous" singer for making her a mom.

"I love u jaan. Thank you for making me a mama 😍," she wrote.

Nick, 30, and Priyanka, 40, tied the knot in 2018 -- in two wedding ceremonies -- after a whirlwind romance. In 2022, the pair welcomed Malti via surrogate. The duo recently stepped out together at the 2023 Met Gala, which in 2017, happened to be one of the first times they crossed paths.

During the premiere of her latest film, Love Again, Priyanka and Nick dished to ET about attending as a couple.

"You stand for a long time in that line," Priyanka said of the line to get into the event. "We just kept talking about the moments when we had met and what had happened. It was really fun to reminisce."

A year after the 2017 gala, Priyanka and Nick went on their first date, which they remember fondly.

"It was beautiful," she said. "I mean, I was 45 minutes late, but besides that it was great."

Baby Malti also helped the pair get ready for the big night, with Nick telling ET, "She was doing last looks. Final touches on my tie."

"She likes everything shiny. She loves diamonds. She's her mama's daughter," Priyanka added.

