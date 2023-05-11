Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas may have been meant to be!

On Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Citadel actress revealed a fun fact that her mother-in-law shared about the first time Nick saw her -- when she won the Miss World pageant in 2000.

"My mother-in-law was like, 'I remember watching you when you won,'" Priyanka shared, adding that she was able to piece the timeframe together because it was when Nick was doing a Broadway show.

"She was like, 'I remember it so clearly, because it was November, Nick was on some Broadway show at seven years old, his brother was on some Broadway show at eight or nine,' and she said, 'I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr.' -- my father-in-law -- 'loves watching pageants and he was watching it and Nick came down and watched you win.'"

Priyanka admitted that she was kind of taken aback by the fact.

"Which is unfathomable," she told Hudson. "It was 22 years ago or something. He was seven, I was 17 and he was sitting there. It was just so weird."

Still, the Quantico actress shared that she believes it was their destiny to meet and that maybe their love story was meant to be.

"I do believe that people are meant to be with each other for whatever that duration in your life is meant to be," she said. "And I think that people collide because you're supposed to create, on this short life that you have, memories ... family. And I think that Nick and I have through our lives, had these weird, enchanted little moments, but it's lovely now to have found your person."

Nick, 30, and Priyanka, 40, tied the knot in 2018 -- in two wedding ceremonies -- after a whirlwind romance. In 2022, the pair welcomed their daughter, Malti, 1. The duo recently stepped out together at the 2023 Met Gala, which in 2017, happened to be one of the first time's they crossed paths.

During the premiere of her latest film, Love Again, Priyanka and Nick dished to ET about attending as a couple.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"You stand for a long time in that line," Priyanka said of the line to get into the event. "We just kept talking about the moments where we had met and what had happened. It was really fun to reminisce."

A year after the 2017 gala, Priyanka and Nick went on their first date, which they remember fondly.

"It was beautiful," she said. "I mean, I was 45 minutes late, but besides that it was great."

While their real-life first date was one to remember, Priyanka's new rom-com, Love Again, features Nick in a cameo, playing a guy who takes her character on "a date from hell."

"You were kind enough to do a really, really sweet cameo and saved me actually," Priyanka told Nick. "This is my knight in shining armor. I was supposed to do this scene where the actor licks my face in slow motion. I was like, 'Nick! I need your help!'"

