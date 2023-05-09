Priyanka Chopra has her sights set on the future, and isn't interested in living in the past -- either her past or husband Nick Jonas' past.

Sitting down with Alex Cooper for a new episode of Call Her Daddy, Chopra reflected at length on her relationship with Jonas, and how it came about at a time when she wasn't sure she even wanted to date.

"I didn't even date Nick at that time because I was just, like, 'I need to know why I keep repeating my mistakes.' And the repeating of the mistake was always feeling like I need to be the caretaker," she explained. "Always feeling like it's okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to be to make sure that he's propped up."

"I just started feeling invisible in my relationships," she recalled, adding, "[But] my husband makes me feel so seen. And so heard."

Jonas was the first to make a move, sliding into her DMs with a simple but direct message.

"Literally, his message was, 'I've been told we should meet,'" Chopra said. "How cocky? So Sexy."

She wasn't sure at first until she did some Googling -- specifically, when she came across the music video for his song "Close."

"[I thought], 'That body deserves at least a date,'" Chopra recalled. "Every time he sings that song on stage for me, I get weak in the knees.... I landed on that video and I saw it and I had to like open the window or something."

One thing she wasn't worried about is who Jonas had dated before, or what high-profile romances had previously been splashed in the headlines.

"I don’t give a f**k who he’s dated," she said with a laugh. "We are talking about the future."

"I always say this -- I don't read my book backward. I believe you go forward in the chapters," Chopra added.

She wound up responding to his message with a tantalizing, somewhat teasing message of her own. "My response to him was, 'Why don't you text me? My team can see my DMs.'"

One thing led to another, and it wasn't long before the pair were openly dating, and later tying the knot at a lavish ceremony in December 2018. The pair now share a daughter, Malti, whom they welcomed via surrogate in January 2022.

One thing that has made their romance work is just how supportive Jonas has been of her -- an experience uniquely different from most of her past relationships.

"I think he thrives on seeing me shine," she shared. "He's the most excited about the shows that I'm doing, he was most excited, you know, when I'm on a carpet. He'll step aside and he'll take like pictures of me."

"That's what you want," Chopra added. "You want your man to be your champion."

