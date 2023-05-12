Nick Jonas is a smooth operator. Just ask Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who spilled deets on the pickup line that started their whirlwind romance and ultimate marriage.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Priyanka valiantly weathered a speed round of questions from host Andy Cohen, who, among his many questions, wondered who was the last celebrity she had texted and what was the wildest thing someone has DM'd her on Instagram.

The former was one Kerry Washington, and the latter was quite possibly the smoothest pickup line from her now husband, Nick.

"Well, I married him, so he slid into my DMs," Priyanka said, to which Andy responded with, "Is that how you met him? He slid into your DMs?"

When Priyanka revealed "that's how we started talking," Andy wondered if Nick slipped her a fire emoji or something of that nature, but Nick's not the emoji kinda guy, apparently.

"No. He was a no-emoji kind of guy. He was a 'I've been told we must meet' [kind of guy],'" said Priyanka, who couldn't help but blush after uttering the words. "The quiet confidence, I know. So, I married him. It works out sometimes through DMs."

Fans of the doting couple have gotten to know them so much better while Priyanka's been on tour promoting her new show, The Citadel, and her new rom-com, Love Again. Also on Thursday, Priyanka appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and the former beauty queen revealed a fun fact that her mother-in-law shared about the first time Nick saw her -- when she won the Miss World pageant in 2000.

"My mother-in-law was like, 'I remember watching you when you won,'" Priyanka shared, adding that she was able to piece the timeframe together because it was when Nick was doing a Broadway show. "She was like, 'I remember it so clearly, because it was November, Nick was on some Broadway show at seven years old, his brother was on some Broadway show at eight or nine,' and she said, 'I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr.' -- my father-in-law -- 'loves watching pageants and he was watching it and Nick came down and watched you win.'"

Suffice it to say, Priyanka was taken aback by the story.

"Which is unfathomable," she told host Jennifer Hudson. "It was 22 years ago or something. He was seven, I was 17 and he was sitting there. It was just so weird."

Not so weird now, because they were clearly meant to be. Nick, 30, and Priyanka, 40, said "I do" in 2018 with two extravagant ceremonies. Then, just last year, the pair welcomed their daughter, Malti, 1.

