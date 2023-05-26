Priyanka Chopra loved working with her husband. In an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the set of the actress' latest film, Love Again, Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas' cameo performance in the film.

"It was hysterical," she says. "He leaned into it and the crew was cracking up. It was really nice to have him on set for a little bit."

Jonas agreed, quipping to the cameras, "I'm having just a phenomenal date with the lead of the movie, who happens to be my wife in real life."

"Why not come and crash the party?" he adds. "It's a great new experience for us and we're having a great time."

James C. Strouse, the film's writer and director, was also on board with the married couple's onscreen connection.

"I have the pleasure of being the first director to work with Nick and Priyanka together," he says. "I went to their trailer the day before we shot and read through it with them, and Priyanka just kept laughing out loud every time Nick said a line. You never know how these things are going to go, but I think their chemistry really translated into a great scene."

When ET spoke to the pair at the movie's premiere earlier this month, they talked about Jonas' role as a guy who takes Chopra's character on "a date from hell."

"You were kind enough to do a really, really sweet cameo and saved me actually," Chopra told Jonas. "This is my knight in shining armor. I was supposed to do this scene where the actor licks my face in slow motion. I was like, 'Nick! I need your help!'"

Jonas was all too happy to perform the task, joking that there was "a lot of practice before" to prepare for the role.

Love Again is now in theaters, available for purchase on digital, and available to rent on demand.

Priyanka Chopra Shares the Nick Jonas Song That Will Always Make Her 'Weak'



Nick Jonas Shares New Photo of Baby Malti and Wife Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra on the Line Nick Jonas Used When He Slid Into Her DMs

Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Watched Her Win Miss World

