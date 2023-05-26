Priyanka Chopra Praises 'Hysterical' Nick Jonas After Working With Him on 'Love Again' (Exclusive)
'Love Again': Behind-the-Scenes First Look at Nick Jonas and Pri…
‘The Voice’: Gina Miles on ‘Crazy’ Win and Words From Niall Hora…
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Says Goodbye After 23 Seasons
Queen Latifah Shares 'Girls Trip 2' Update! (Exclusive)
'Vanderpump Rules': How Ariana Madix Envisions Her Life Post-Sca…
Tina Turner Dead at 83: Hollywood Mourns the Music Icon
Steph & Ayesha Curry on Why They Jumped at the Chance to Work To…
EXCLUSIVE: Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Reacts to 'Gilmore Girls…
Kim Kardashian Shares Perfect Man Wish List on ‘The Kardashians’…
Cher, Oprah and Gayle King Remember Tina Turner With Touching St…
Inside Celine Dion's Health Battle: What Is Stiff Person Syndrom…
How Heidi Klum Feels About Turning 50 and How She Plans to Celeb…
'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch Ariana Madix Trash Tom Sandova…
Jana Kramer Talks New Music and Dating After Divorce (Exclusive)
Drew Barrymore Calls Ex Justin Long and Fiancée Kate Bosworth th…
Britney Spears Reunites With Mother Lynne Spears for the First T…
Khloé Kardashian Says She's Struggling to Bond With Her Son
Watch Gwen Stefani Surprise Blake Shelton at Epic 'Voice' Wrap P…
Ronnie Turner, Tina and Ike Turner's Son, Dead at 62
Priyanka Chopra loved working with her husband. In an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the set of the actress' latest film, Love Again, Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas' cameo performance in the film.
"It was hysterical," she says. "He leaned into it and the crew was cracking up. It was really nice to have him on set for a little bit."
Jonas agreed, quipping to the cameras, "I'm having just a phenomenal date with the lead of the movie, who happens to be my wife in real life."
"Why not come and crash the party?" he adds. "It's a great new experience for us and we're having a great time."
James C. Strouse, the film's writer and director, was also on board with the married couple's onscreen connection.
"I have the pleasure of being the first director to work with Nick and Priyanka together," he says. "I went to their trailer the day before we shot and read through it with them, and Priyanka just kept laughing out loud every time Nick said a line. You never know how these things are going to go, but I think their chemistry really translated into a great scene."
When ET spoke to the pair at the movie's premiere earlier this month, they talked about Jonas' role as a guy who takes Chopra's character on "a date from hell."
"You were kind enough to do a really, really sweet cameo and saved me actually," Chopra told Jonas. "This is my knight in shining armor. I was supposed to do this scene where the actor licks my face in slow motion. I was like, 'Nick! I need your help!'"
Jonas was all too happy to perform the task, joking that there was "a lot of practice before" to prepare for the role.
Love Again is now in theaters, available for purchase on digital, and available to rent on demand.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nick Jonas Shares New Photo of Baby Malti and Wife Priyanka
Priyanka Chopra on the Line Nick Jonas Used When He Slid Into Her DMs
Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Watched Her Win Miss World
Related Gallery