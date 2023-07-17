Sometimes you just need an extra set of hands. Priyanka Chopra turned to her husband, Nick Jonas, for an assist in taking down her slicked-back ponytail after the couple enjoyed a day out at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England, on Saturday.

The actress took to Instagram to share a funny video of their car ride home, in which Jonas appears focused on working his fingers through her ultra-tight hairstyle, even using a flashlight to aid the process. At the end of the clip, Chopra lets out a quiet "Ow" as he continues twisting at the base of the pony.

"Ponytails are complicated," she wrote in her caption.

The fashionable pair stepped out in complimenting styles for the outing, with Chopra -- who will celebrate her 41st birthday on Tuesday -- in a green watercolor-style dress with ruffled sleeves and black boots and Jonas, 30, in a tan houndstooth suit and tie.

Jonas took to his own Instagram to share some personal snaps from their date.

"Beautiful day out at the tennis with my ❤️" he wrote. "Such an honor to sit in the Royal box."

Earlier this year, the couple joined forces on the big screen in Love Again, with the musician making a humorous cameo in the film.

"It was hysterical," Chopra said of the role. "He leaned into it and the crew was cracking up. It was really nice to have him on set for a little bit."

When ET spoke to the pair at the Love Again premiere in May, they talked about Jonas' role as a guy who takes Chopra's character on "a date from hell."

"You were kind enough to do a really, really sweet cameo and saved me actually," Chopra told Jonas. "This is my knight in shining armor. I was supposed to do this scene where the actor licks my face in slow motion. I was like, 'Nick! I need your help!'"

In real life, Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in 2018 -- in two wedding ceremonies -- after a whirlwind romance. In 2022, the pair welcomed daughter Malti via surrogate.

Last month, Chopra offered a heartfelt tribute to Jonas on Father's Day, sharing sweet photos of the singer in full dad mode with their daughter.

"He is your biggest champion.. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them," she wrote. "I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky."

