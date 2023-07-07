Danielle Jonas is opening up about the struggles of having famous sisters-in-law.

During a June 27 interview with the LadyGang podcast, the former television personality -- who is married to Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers -- shared that she sometimes feels "less than" her sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner.

"I am so different than them," Danielle admitted. "It's actually made it work even more because we're not trying to fight for the celebrity part of it or whatever, but it is a love-hate. I feel like I am torn. The two boys married somebody who, they're actresses, they're out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I'm Danielle, and it's hard."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018 -- in two wedding ceremonies -- after a whirlwind romance. In 2022, the pair welcomed their 1-year-old daughter, Malti, via surrogate.

Games of Thrones alum Sophie and her husband, Joe Jonas, tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019, and later wed in a more formal ceremony in France the following month. Sophie and Joe had their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July 2020, and welcomed their second baby, a girl whose name they've yet to reveal, in July 2022.

"It's also that I'm out there celebrity-wise because I've married you," Danielle said to Kevin, who appeared alongside her on the podcast. "And that's where it's like, 'Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.' So that it feels ... I don't know, more than or like the other girls. 'Cause then when I'm with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It's weird."

Kevin reassured his wife that he often has similar feelings when it comes to his younger brothers, pointing out that they have more extensive solo careers than he does.

"I think everyone's listening [and] they're like, 'No, not even close, what are you talking about?!' But [I] feel that way too. I feel the same way with Nick and Joe, right? Like solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It's like everyone has to find their place ... No matter the situation, right?" the Claim to Fame host said. "You'll always be compared to the women around you the most."

He added that for their relationship, it's all about "communicating, talking through it."

Kevin and Danielle -- who share daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6 -- met while they were each on a family vacation in the Bahamas in May 2007. Danielle coincidently worked as a hairdresser in Denville, New Jersey, at the time -- about 30 minutes away from the Jonas Brothers' hometown of Wyckoff, New Jersey.

After their first meeting, Kevin got Danielle's phone number from her older sister, and made sure theirs wouldn't just be a vacation romance. The musician tracked her flight home and called her the minute she landed. "That might have been a little overboard, but I just went for it," Kevin told Glamour in 2012.

Danielle, Priyanka and Sophie -- whom fans have nicknamed the "J-Sisters" -- have appeared in two Jonas Brothers music videos together, teaming up for the trio's comeback single, "Sucker" in 2019 and "What a Man Gotta Do" in 2020.

The fabulous Alice in Wonderland-inspired music video for "Sucker" was shot at Hatfield House, one of England’s largest private estates, with scenes in cavernous rooms and sprawling gardens. The filmmaker behind the brothers' visual, Anthony Mandler, chatted with ET about how he put together all the dazzling imagery that made up the group's first music video in years.

"For me, with my history with music videos, it's always about the artist and the music," Mandler explained when asked about being a part of the production. "Who they are and who they represent to people. Helping me facilitate and reimagine people's dreams... I'm happy to be part of it. Great people and all the wives were amazing. The whole thing was exciting."

In "What a Man Gotta Do, the three ladies make a fabulous return as their husbands' love interests in the rom-com-inspired visual. Each singer and his lady love are the center of their own classic movie. Joe and Sophie can be seen wearing 1950s attire and paying homage to Grease. Nick and Priyanka's portion is inspired by Risky Business, showcasing the couple wearing oversized dress shirts. As for Kevin and Danielle, they recreate Say Anything with a trenchcoat-wearing Kevin holding a boombox above his head.

The JoBros are also seen reuniting, wearing gold shimmering blazers, and performing in front of a crowd.

Revealing which was her favorite shoot with her sisters-in-law during an appearance on What Watch Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May, Citadel star Priyanka said, "I think I, I don't know if I can speak for them [Danielle and Sophie], but I really enjoyed filming "Sucker" a lot because it was the first time we all got together and the clothes were so fun. It was like playing dress up and it was just a really fun time on set."

