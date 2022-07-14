Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Welcome Baby No. 2

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially parents of two after welcoming their second child!

Reps for both stars confirmed to People that baby No. 2 was born. "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," the reps told the outlet.

The pair tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019, and later wed in a more formal ceremony in France the following month. Turner and Jonas welcomed their daughter, Willa, in July 2020.

Turner and Jonas are notoriously private when it comes to their family, so it wasn't until she was well into her second pregnancy that the actress broke her silence on the exciting news as she showed off her baby bump for ELLE UK's June issue.

"It's what life is about for me -- raising the next generation," Turner gushed. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Turner -- who seemingly showed off her bump as she walked to Met Gala red carpet in May before confirming her pregnancy -- went on to tell the magazine why it's important for her and Jonas to keep their family life private.

"Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it's for the right reason and makes sense for our careers," she explained. "You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It's not that cool. And my daughter never asked for any of this. I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It's not something I want her to deal with unless she says, 'This is what I want to do.' We're quite strict about that."

In March, a source told ET that Jonas and Turner were beyond excited to learn that Willa was going to be a big sister.

"Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child," the source shared. "They both have siblings and didn’t want their daughter to be an only child and have talked about having a bigger family. The couple recently celebrated Sophie’s birthday, as well as the pregnancy.”

