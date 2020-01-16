The J-sisters are back!

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas star in the Jonas Brothers' new music video, "What a Man Gotta Do," which dropped on Thursday night. The three ladies make a fabulous return as their husbands' love interests in the rom-com-inspired visual. The brothers have been teasing the playful video all week with fun movie posters.

Each singer and his lady love are the center of their own classic movie. Joe Jonas and Sophie can be seen wearing 1950's attire and paying homage to Grease. Nick Jonas and Priyanka's portion is inspired by Risky Business, showcasing the couple wearing oversized dress shirts. As for Kevin Jonas and Danielle, they recreate Say Anything with a trenchcoat-wearing Kevin holding a boombox above his head.

The JoBros are also seen reuniting, wearing gold shimmering blazers, and performing in front of a crowd.

The J-sisters were also front and center in the music video for the group's comeback single "Sucker." The clip also had an Alice In Wonderland and Beetlejuice feel, with the stars all donning extravagant and stylish ensembles.

ET spoke with Anthony Mandler, who directed the "Sucker" music video, in March, where he spilled behind-the-scenes secrets and opened up about his favorite part of filming with the couples.

“You know, the dinner party was special because we wanted to create something sort of odd, a little like Beetlejuice that happened in the middle with all these dancers and we had a very short time to do it,” he said. “And we had $200 million in art in it… So it was sensitive and also chaotic at the same time.”

For more on that music video, watch below.

