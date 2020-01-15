Gasp! Apparently Nick Jonas never took the time to show his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Camp Rock and say, "This is me."

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, had a whirlwind romance and admit to not being familiar with one another's careers before getting together.

In a new Harper's Bazaar interview, Priyanka admits that she still has yet to see one of Nick and the Jonas Brothers' best-known works.

“I hate watching movies I’m in; all I see are the faults. But I’m happy to watch Nick’s," she says of her husband. "I’ve never seen Camp Rock, and everyone makes fun of me about that, so maybe soon we’ll have a Camp Rock viewing party. I bet it will be great.”

The 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie and its 2010 follow-up, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, star all three of the Jonas Brothers, including Nick's older brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, as well as Demi Lovato.

“Nick and I didn’t really know that much about each other’s careers before we came into each other’s lives," Priyanka explains. "So we used to do a show-and-tell at night where it would be like, ‘This is my first song!’ or ‘This is my first movie!’ or ‘This is the first song I wrote myself,’ things like that. And actually that’s how we’re still getting to know each other.”

And while The Sky Is Pink star admits she's not well-versed in her husband's cataloge, she adds that one of his songs -- or music videos, rather -- inspired her to go on a date with him.

"My life has always been pretty musical, and now with Nick it’s completely musical. I decided to date him after seeing the video for 'Close,' where his shirt comes off," she admits. "So that song is my favorite.”

While Priyanka may not have seen Camp Rock, the Jonas Brothers are big fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Watch them recreate an infamous fight between the Kardashian sisters below:

