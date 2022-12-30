Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pics as She Reflects on 2022: 'What a Year'
Sophie Turner is giving fans a peek at her pregnancy. The 26-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share pics from 2022, including some never-before-seen shots that were taken during her second pregnancy.
The first pic features a pregnant Turner posing with her husband, Joe Jonas, which is followed by a mirror shot of the actress showing off her bare bump, and a photo of her in the hospital getting ready to give birth.
Photos from Turner's travels, as well as fun times with her friends, and some landscape shots make up the remainder of the pics.
"What a year friends," she captioned the highlight reel.
Turner and Jonas tied the knot in 2019. They had their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July 2020, and welcomed their second baby, a girl whose name they've yet to reveal, in July 2022.
When ET spoke to Jonas in September 2022, he gushed over being a husband and a father.
"It's cool to have her here to support," Jonas said of his "proud wifey" Turner, before talking about dad life. "It's amazing. Genuinely, being a dad rules and I'm a kid at heart. It's going well."
