Mom and Dad's night out! Sophie Turner was a stylish and "proud wifey" on Monday night as she stepped out to support husband Joe Jonas in his big screen debut.

The couple attended the Toronto Film Festival premiere of Devotion, a historical drama focusing on the real-life story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War, hitting theaters Nov. 23.

Jonas and Turner's red carpet appearance marked their first since welcoming their second child earlier this summer. ET spoke with Jonas at the event, where he gushed over their family's new dynamic as a brood of four.

"It's amazing," he told ET's Rachel Smith. "Genuinely, being a dad rules and I'm a kid at heart. It's going well."

The high-fashion pair looked stunning, with Turner donning an intricate and colorful gown with her long red hair in loose waves. Jonas opted for a luxurious velvet blazer fastened with a crystal brooch, skipping a shirt in favor of a long pendant on his bare chest.

Jonas jokingly called her a "proud wifey" as the Game of Thrones star snapped photos of her beau on the red carpet. "It's cool to have her here to support," he said.

Aside from a handful of bit parts and cameo appearances, outside his work with Disney as a member of the Jonas Brothers, Devotion marks Jonas' first true acting role. In the film, he plays pilot Marty Goode.

"Cameos are fun, but I've always had the itch to get onscreen and find a great script that made sense and work with amazing people that can challenge me," Jonas said. "I just really, honestly, didn't have the time. And I was grateful for the amount of touring that we did throughout these years, but the pandemic gave me a little bit of window of time to go out there and audition and put myself on tape -- and knowing I had something to prove."

Jonas added that he's grateful to director J.D. Dillard for "giving me the shot."

"The last two days have been nonstop, as you can imagine," Jonas said of working the film festival circuit. "It's fun. I think, even with such a heavy movie and drama, this cast loves each other and you'll see it tonight. It shows."

Turner and Jonas have been notoriously private when it comes to their family. After tying the knot in 2019, they welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020. The actress then seemingly showed off a baby bump as she walked the Met Gala red carpet in May of this year before formally announcing her pregnancy. They welcomed their second daughter this summer, but have yet to confirm her name.

"Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it's for the right reason and makes sense for our careers," she said in ELLE UK's June issue. "You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It's not that cool. And my daughter never asked for any of this. I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It's not something I want her to deal with unless she says, 'This is what I want to do.' We're quite strict about that."

