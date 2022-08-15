Joe Jonas is 33 and the singer-songwriter celebrated with his brothers, a few friends and plenty of drinks. In a video shared to TikTok Monday night, Jonas documented the epic birthday bash, which saw Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and more count their drinks as they all took bets on who would get the drunkest on Joe's big night.

"I'm Kevin, and this is my first drink of the night," Kevin can be seen saying before taking a shot. Next up was Nick with a bit of a tongue twister. "I'm Joe," he joked. "And I think drunk be the most Nick tonight."

The video went on to feature several of Joe's party guests taking part in the bit, each listing off the number of drinks they've had while getting progressively drunker.

The TikTok ended with the birthday boy himself, with Joe telling the camera, "Hey, I'm Joe, and this is my first drink of the night." Before coming to an official close, viewers see a presumably tipsy Joe and Kevin belting out a line from Kelly Clarkson's "Since You Been Gone," which served as the soundtrack for the entire video.

"A few Birthday drinks were had 🍹," Joe captioned the clip.

Joe shared more BTS moments from his birthday, including the secret spot his wife, Sophie Turner, booked for his birthday dinner. While it appeared he was in a gas station parking lot at first, Joe revealed that the restaurant was actually tucked away inside the gas station kiosk.

"Wifie with the BDay dinner win 🏆," he wrote.

Jonas' birthday celebration came after the Jonas Brothers frontman received a slew of birthday love from his brothers and his wife.

Kevin shared a black-and-white photo of the pair with the caption, "Happy birthday @joejonas love you my brother!!"

Meanwhile, Kevin's wife, Danielle, shared an adorable video of Joe's nieces wishing their uncle a happy birthday.

Nick too shared a loving message for his big bro on his Instagram alongside a photo of the pair, writing, "Happy birthday @joejonas. I love you so much man."

Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra also paid tribute to her brother-in-law, writing, "Happy birthday Joe Jonas, lots of love."

Sophie meanwhile shared a sweet snap of her and her husband sharing a loving look. "Happy Birthday My Love," she wrote.

The Jonas Brothers' official Instagram account also shared some birthday love for Joe, posting a reel complete with 33 of "random Joe moments."

"Everyone go wish @joejonas a happy birthday!!," they captioned the post.

For more on Joe and his famous family, check out the video below.

