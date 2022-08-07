See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Daughter Malti Give Mom's Home Decor Line Her Approval
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ 6-month-old daughter, Malti, gives her mother’s home décor line her seal of approval!
On Sunday, the 40-year-old actress shared a series of pictures from a brunch with her and her husband -- and their baby girl made a special appearance.
In the picture, posted on her Instagram Stories, Chopra shows off the Sona Home place settings while she has a delicious brunch at home with Jonas and their daughter. In one photo, the Quantico actress shares her daughter’s little hand over a green table placement set with a sweet caption.
“MM approved @sonahome,” she wrote over the picture of her baby girl sitting on her lap and resting her little hand on a green place setting. Since Malti’s arrival in January, her parents have kept her face off of social media -- covering it with a white heart emoji.
Chopra’s latest picture comes after she shared a picture of her and the “Chains” singer’s daughter, during her 40th birthday celebrations. "Just a girl and her birthday squad," Chopra captioned a 10-photo Instagram carousel that lead with a large group shot of 18 people all clad in red and pink. The group stands on the steps of a large white building in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The next photo in Chopra's album is a more intimate family shot, in which the smiling actress holds her baby girl and hubby Jonas shows off a pint-sized cake. An inscription on the dessert reads, "Happy 6 Months B-day MM," while Malti -- whose face is covered with a white heart emoji -- dons a "6 Months" onesie and pink tutu.
In June, Jonas gushed about his daughter, and how parenthood has been a good adjustment. "It is certainly life changing," Jonas told ET. "[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy."
The “This is Heaven” singer added, "All is good."
