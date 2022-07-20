Priyanka Chopra Reveals the One Collaboration She'll 'Never' Do With Husband Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have absolutely no plans to make sweet music together. The couple is collaborating on a slew of new professional projects, but Chopra says singing will never be one of them.
"I love working with Nick so you’ll see things happen as the years unfold. But I’ll never sing with him," the actress, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, tells Variety. Pressed on her own vocal talents, she doubles down.
"Not like him!" she replies. "No chance. He’s a musical prodigy."
Currently, the duo is working on their very first fashion partnership with Perfect Moment, a UK-based luxury fashion and sportswear brand specializing in ski and surf clothing. They're also "definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together," though Chopra plays coy on whether they'll share the screen.
Of course, the Chopra-Jonas family's most important collab is raising their daughter, Malti, who finally had her homecoming this spring after 100-plus days in the NICU. The couple announced the birth of their first child via surrogate in January.
"It is certainly life changing," Jonas told ET earlier this month. "[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy."
In a May interview with ET, Jonas gushed over his love of singing to his little girl.
"I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it's beautiful," he said. "'I'm singing just a lot of you know old classics. My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that's on the iPod or whatever, but I sing."
