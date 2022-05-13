Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra 'Stronger Than Ever' After Newborn Daughter's 100-Day Hospitalization
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are forging ahead as a new family of three. The couple, who confirmed in January that they had welcomed their first child together via surrogate, recently shared with fans that their baby -- a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas -- had spent more than 100 days in the hospital.
While wishing Priyanka a Happy Mother's Day, Nick wrote on Instagram, “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."
As for how the new parents are faring after their "rollercoaster" experience, a source tells ET that the couple is "thrilled" to have their daughter home after all those days in the NICU.
"The best part is the family is in the comfort of their own home and can start making new memories with their daughter, outside of the hospital," the source said. "This situation has made the couple stronger than ever and having their daughter makes them feel complete."
And baby Malti? According to the source, "Their daughter is small, but strong."
Or as Nick put it on Instagram, "Our baby is truly a bada**."
"Let’s get it M!" he added. "Mommy and Daddy love you."
