Nick Jonas Celebrates Wife Priyanka Chopra's 40th Birthday: 'Jewel of July'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Daughter’s Name Has Strong Famil…
How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Kids Reacted to Their Engag…
Ryan Gosling on Being 'The Gray Man's Action Hero and Honing 'Ke…
Jennifer Lopez Gives Rare Glimpse at Home Life With Ben Affleck …
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
Jak Knight, 'Big Mouth' Star and Comedian Dead at 28
Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife to Donald Trump, Dead at 73
Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson Share 'Tres Amigas' Update With …
Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary and Changes Pronouns to They…
Pumpkin Surprises Family With Pregnancy News on 'Mama June: Road…
Pete Davidson Says His Big Goal Is Having a KID
'90 Day Fiance's Larissa Gets Candid About Plastic Surgery: What…
Jennifer Lopez Is 'So Dedicated' to Ben Affleck, Never Thinks Ab…
'The Family Chantel': Chantel Says She's Willing to 'Fight' to S…
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are ‘Very happy’ and ‘Hanging Ou…
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…
Bryan Cranston on Possibly Bringing Walter White Back to Life on…
Nick Jonas is crowning his wife, Priyanka Chopra, as the jewel of July in honor of her 40th birthday. Jonas showered his wife with birthday love in a post shared to Instagram Monday. The Dancing With Myself co-host shared several pics from their recent beachside getaway as the pair celebrated Chopra turning 40.
Among the snaps was a pic of Jonas holding up a custom towel which read, "Priyanka! The Jewel of July, est. 1982," as well as shots of the pair on the beach, Chopra enjoying a birthday dinner as an "80's baby," and a seaside fireworks show.
"Happiest birthday to my ❤️ the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra," Jonas captioned the celebratory slideshow.
Chopra was all here for the birthday love too, taking to the comments shortly after Jonas posted the birthday tribute, writing, "Love of my life 😍."
His wife is not the only lady in his life Jonas has been gushing over. Just this month, ET spoke to the 29-year-old singer, who welcomed his first child, daughter Malti, with Chopra earlier this year, where he revealed that parenthood has been an adjustment -- in a good way.
"It is certainly life changing," Jonas told ET. "[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy."
Jonas further gushed, "All is good."
Malti even gets exclusive concerts from the Jonas Brothers member, with Jonas telling ET in May about his "beautiful" serenades to the little one.
"I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it's beautiful," Jonas said. "I'm singing just a lot of, you know, old classics. My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that's on the iPod or whatever, but I sing."
For more on the pair and their family, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT
Nick Jonas Gushes Over 'Amazing' Daughter Malti: 'All Is Good'
Priyanka Chopra Shares Pic of Her Mother Holding Newborn Daughter
Nick Jonas on Why He Spoke Out About Daughter's Hospitalization
Related Gallery