It's clear Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been permanently hit by the love bug.

In honor of the Jonas Brother singer's 34th birthday on Tuesday, many of the special people in his life -- including his three famous siblings -- took to social media to share some special wishes. But wife Sophie's tributes may have won.

The Game of Thrones alum honored Joe with a selfie of them together seemingly in a closet rocking matching striped pajamas. "Happy birthday handsome," she captioned the snap.

Since the pair tends to keep their personal life together out of the spotlight, fans welcome any and all updates from the beloved couple. The two, who tied the knot in 2019, are parents to two daughters, the first named Willa. The second child's name has not been confirmed.

In addition to the pajamas photo, Sophie also reposted two more fun images of her and Joe in celebration of his special day, including a PDA pic.

Of course, Kevin, wife Danielle Jonas, Nick, and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas also joined in on the celebratory wishes. "Happy birthday @joejonas!! Go show him some love today!" Kevin urged fans in his Instagram post.

Danielle showed Joe as his best uncle self with a photo of him holding her daughters, Alena and Valentine, while sticking his tongue out at the camera.

"Wishing you the best of everything," Priyanka wrote to Joe. "Loads of love."

Over on his page, Nick added, "Happy birthday Joe. It’s very cool being your brother."

Replied the birthday boy, "COOL BROTHERS 💜."

Youngest brother Franklin Jonas' tribute was the cherry on top. "Happy birthday to my incredible brother. You're one of the coolest guys on earth," he wrote. "So grateful you're my brother. Love you @joejonas."

Joe Jonas Mocks Brother Kevin Jonas on TikTok!





