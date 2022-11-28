Joe Jonas as Peter Parker? The singer-actor revealed in a new interview published Monday that he auditioned for the role of Spider-Man before ultimately losing out to Andrew Garfield, who would star in two Amazing Spider-Man films and later reprise his role in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When asked if there were any specific roles he came close to that he still thinks about, Jonas acknowledged there were "probably a couple" that spring to mind. "In the moment, you’re destroyed or you’re defeated. But you realize this person was brilliant," he told Variety.

"I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it," Jonas shared. "Obviously, he was the right one. But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks and the director [Marc Webb] used to be a music video director. So I was like, 'I got an in here.' But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself."

Jonas admitted he never actually put on the iconic red-and-blue Spidey suit during his audition process.

"No, but I’m sure I had one that I would try on occasionally back in the day," he added.

In the interview, which was pegged to his starring role in the Korean War film, Devotion, in which he plays a fighter pilot and features his co-written original song, "Not Alone," with Khalid, the 33-year-old spoke about being in therapy and whether he and wife Sophie Turner would ever act together onscreen.

"Who knows? I think it comes down to the right role or project. I think it would be fun," Jonas said of the latter. "We like the idea of maybe building a project or projects together down the road. We have a lot of ideas and we bounce ideas off of each other and we have some things that we thought could be really interesting to collaborate on. Maybe just put on our producer hat and put it out there."

