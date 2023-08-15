Nick and Kevin Jonas' 34th Birthday Tributes for Joe Are the Epitome of Brotherly Love
Jonas Brothers on Tour Essentials, Dad Life and Dream Collabs | …
Candace Cameron Bure 'Upset' With Jodie Sweetin for Disagreeing …
‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Spills on Fantasy Suite ‘Activiti…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kalani Details Shocking Way She Found Out Asuel…
Katharine McPhee Leaves Tour Amid ‘Horrible Tragedy’ in Family
Ashley Olsen Secretly Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Louis Eisner
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Her Sons Have Spirited Night Out…
'The Price of Glee' Biggest Revelations About Lea Michele, Cory …
Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez Have ‘Very Healthy’ Relations…
'The Blind Side' Subjects Sean Tuohy and Son SJ Respond to Micha…
Ashley Olsen Marries Artist Louis Eisner in Private Ceremony
Mischa Barton and Rachel Bilson Tear Up Watching Marissa's Death…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
Sofía Vergara Enjoys Weekend With Family Amid Joe Manganiello Di…
Watch Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up at Drake's Concert
Hardy Gives Morgan Wallen Update Following Canceled Shows and He…
AMAs: Lionel Richie Reacts to Winning Icon Award and Reflects on…
EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Amy Adams' Daughters Had a P…
How 'One Tree Hill' Star Bethany Joy Lenz's Decade in a Cult Ins…
It's a Jonas Brothers birthday!
Both Nick and Kevin Jonas took to Instagram Tuesday to share birthday tributes to their brother, Joe, in honor of his 34th birthday.
Nick shared a series of shots alongside his older brother -- one presenting him with a Pokémon-themed birthday cake and another from their set of shows, simply titled, The Tour.
"Happy birthday Joe. It’s very cool being your brother," Nick, 30, wrote.
Kevin, 35, the eldest of the Jonas clan, also wished his brother a happy birthday, sharing a black-and-white shot from the trio's recent show at New York's Yankee Stadium.
"Happy birthday @joejonas!! Go show him some love today!" Kevin captioned the pic.
Joe also got some birthday love from his wife, Sophie Turner, who re-posted a birthday tribute from friend Alexandra Kolasinski, that called the superstar one of her best friends.
"Happiest birthday to one of my best friends in this whole wide world. I love you @joejonas," the Instagram Story snap read.
The birthday love comes just days after the trio kicked off their new world tour over the weekend at the iconic baseball stadium. Nick, Joe and Kevin stopped by for ET's "Spilling the E-Tea" last week to dish on the tour, and the artists all said they were ready and excited to kick things off.
"I can't wait," Nick said. "To put it simply, I can't wait."
Meanwhile, Joe admitted that he'd been feeling a bit "overwhelmed" leading to their shows at Yankee Stadium, where they performed tunes from across five different albums.
"But now that we've gotten it up and running and we did a dress rehearsal with a live audience, two nights ago, I think we finally realized we can do this thing," Joe said. "We built an incredible show for the people out there that have question marks in their brains saying, 'How are these boys going to do this?' Well, we can and we will. We'll see you at Yankees."
The trio's spouses were also along for the special occasion, with Sophie, Kevin's wife, Danielle, and Nick's wife, Priyanka, all seen singing along to the group's catalog of work.
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
See Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner Slay at Jonas Brothers Show
Nick Jonas' 1-Year-Old Daughter Malti Drums at Start of World Tour
Jimmy Fallon Crashes Jonas Brothers' Show With 'Mr. Brightside' Cover
Related Gallery