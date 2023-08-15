It's a Jonas Brothers birthday!

Both Nick and Kevin Jonas took to Instagram Tuesday to share birthday tributes to their brother, Joe, in honor of his 34th birthday.

Nick shared a series of shots alongside his older brother -- one presenting him with a Pokémon-themed birthday cake and another from their set of shows, simply titled, The Tour.

"Happy birthday Joe. It’s very cool being your brother," Nick, 30, wrote.

Kevin, 35, the eldest of the Jonas clan, also wished his brother a happy birthday, sharing a black-and-white shot from the trio's recent show at New York's Yankee Stadium.

"Happy birthday @joejonas!! Go show him some love today!" Kevin captioned the pic.

Joe also got some birthday love from his wife, Sophie Turner, who re-posted a birthday tribute from friend Alexandra Kolasinski, that called the superstar one of her best friends.

"Happiest birthday to one of my best friends in this whole wide world. I love you @joejonas," the Instagram Story snap read.

instagram.com/sophiet

The birthday love comes just days after the trio kicked off their new world tour over the weekend at the iconic baseball stadium. Nick, Joe and Kevin stopped by for ET's "Spilling the E-Tea" last week to dish on the tour, and the artists all said they were ready and excited to kick things off.

"I can't wait," Nick said. "To put it simply, I can't wait."

Meanwhile, Joe admitted that he'd been feeling a bit "overwhelmed" leading to their shows at Yankee Stadium, where they performed tunes from across five different albums.

"But now that we've gotten it up and running and we did a dress rehearsal with a live audience, two nights ago, I think we finally realized we can do this thing," Joe said. "We built an incredible show for the people out there that have question marks in their brains saying, 'How are these boys going to do this?' Well, we can and we will. We'll see you at Yankees."

The trio's spouses were also along for the special occasion, with Sophie, Kevin's wife, Danielle, and Nick's wife, Priyanka, all seen singing along to the group's catalog of work.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

See Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner Slay at Jonas Brothers Show

Nick Jonas' 1-Year-Old Daughter Malti Drums at Start of World Tour

Jimmy Fallon Crashes Jonas Brothers' Show With 'Mr. Brightside' Cover

Priyanka Chopra Tears Up at Husband Nick Jonas' Tour Kick Off With Jonas Brothers This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery