Joe Jonas Says He Accidentally Pooped in His White Pants on Stage

Talk about a S.O.S. Joe Jonas didn't hold back when sharing a story he's never publicly told before on the KIIS network's Will & Woody For the Drive Home radio show.
The 33-year-old Jonas Brothers member said that he was recently reflecting with some friends about reaching a point in your life "where you can remember the last time you s**t your pants."
The specific instance Joe had in mind happened four years ago.
"I've been able to work through it — a lot of therapy," he quipped. "Let's just say, it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing."
Of the poop in question, Joe explained, "You think it might have been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was a mid-wardrobe s**t change during the set."
He said that he quickly changed clothes halfway through the show and was concerned that fans would immediately know what had happened.
"But it was all in my head. It wasn't as big of a deal as I thought," he explained. "It's happened to many artists. I feel like I've paid my dues and I feel like I'm a part of some secret club now."
As for the poop in question, Joe shared, "It was a light one. It wasn't a full. I was able to tell the tale."
In addition to touring with the Jonas Brothers, Joe also performs with his group, DNCE. The former child star tied the knot with Sophie Turner in 2019, and the couple share daughter Willa, almost 3, and another daughter, who was born in 2022 and whose name has remained private.
