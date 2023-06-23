Only ET could get Kevin and Franklin Jonas to spill the beans on the upcoming season of Claim to Fame!

The brothers return as the hosts of the reality competition show -- in which family members of A-list celebrities compete against one another to hide their Hollywood connections and remain in the house.

ET's Cassie DiLaura got to play along when she chatted with the JoBros ahead of the season 2 premiere, and Kevin and Franklin provided her with some clues: "Oscar winner," "loves volleyballs," "at one point in his life, he was the captain," and "one of the first celebrities to announce that they had COVID."

If you're playing along at home, you've probably guessed by now that the A-lister in question is Tom Hanks!

"It's absurd," Kevin said of the upcoming reveal. "When it happens, you will be pleasantly surprised how crazy it gets. It truly is one of the best reveals of the entire season."

"Of the show I would say," Franklin agreed.

That's not giving too much away, there are still 11 more celebrity connections to guess throughout the season!

"This whole experience doing season 2 has just been so much fun," Kevin raved of returning to the show, and working with his younger brother. "It's bigger and better than ever. The contestants are very excited to be there. They also came with, like, a strategy."

"It got crazy," Franklin added. "Everyone knew exactly what they were coming in with, and you know, the bigger your strategy, the bigger your lies, the harder you fall -- and we got some crazy drama this season."

So, which of the Jonas brothers does the pair think would fare best on the show?

"Nick would be the best," Franklin said instantly. Nick would crush it... He's in the zone."

"I can see that working," Kevin agreed. "I feel like I would have a hard time keeping it together. But I don't know -- maybe we'd be good, right? It'd be hard though, if we show up on camera. I think they might know who we are."

Until the show reveals yet another Bonus Jonas, however, the pair says they're having a great time working together and unveiling all the A-list family drama.

"Season 1 was a new experience for me going into this," Franklin shared. "I trusted Kevin so much to guide me and mentor me through being a host. He's done it for years and does it so well. And so I knew I was in capable hands."

"But this season," he continued, "we got to let loose a bit more and experience the wild things that happen when you have a season 2. Things get bigger and better and crazier!"

Claim to Fame season 2 premieres Monday, June 26 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Franklin Jonas on Who His Mom Thinks Is the Best-Looking Jonas Brother

Priyanka Chopra Gushes That Nick Jonas Is 'Hysterical' in 'Love Again'

Joe Jonas Reflects on Fan Backlash After Taylor Swift Breakup

Joe Jonas Mocks Brother Kevin Jonas on TikTok! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery