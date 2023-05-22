Nick Jonas revealed the one performance blunder that shaped his life. During the Jonas Brothers' appearance on the Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard podcast, the 30-year-old "Waffle House" singer opened up about the performance mishap that sent him to therapy.

"Then there was another time during a really tragic guitar solo debacle that happened on live TV," Nick says. "In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was. But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go to therapy."

Nick went on to explain that when the Jonas Brothers were broken up, he joined Kelsea Ballerini for a performance at an awards ceremony and when it was time for him to go into the guitar solo ... he messed up.

"I come out for my thing, I rehearsed it a million times, I'm feeling really confident about it, not even really thinking about it like it's a thing that's going to be problematic," he says. "I started off, it was fine and as I walked towards her, I just went completely blank and I hit a wrong note and blacked out basically and clocked that it was wrong and I couldn't stop."

Kevin Winter/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp

He continued, "Til this day and hours after unpacking it, I can't really figure out exactly what happened, but I was rushed to a car and rushed to a plane right after it and I looked at my manager and said, 'I think that was bad.' I was like in shock kinda. Like it was a really traumatic moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and to always be on."

Although the "Jealous" singer says the experience led to some healing, he also called it the "worst moment."

After playing a little coy about the exact performance, Nick revealed it was during the Academy of Country Music Awards. At the time, the solo Jo Bro joined Kelsea onstage for a performance of her song, "Peter Pan."

While Nick -- who has been performing since he was seven -- shared that he has had blunders during live shows and forgetting the lyrics onstage while performing on Broadway, he added that he considers them "core memories."

Nick isn't the only one in the band who has let an off moment onstage shake them up. Kevin revealed that he still gets performance jitters.

"I think that anytime that live TV is happening, it's the only time that I get a little nervous," he shared, while his brothers agreed.

Nick added, "You ever have those moments, where you're in a setting and it could be this one or onstage in front of people or on camera, and you're like, 'I could do something crazy right now and ruin my life.' But that's the kind of thing that comes in my head for, like, SNL for instance. I'm like, 'I can break character and say something crazy' ... not that I ever would."

