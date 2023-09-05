Joe Jonas is officially ending his marriage to Sophie Turner.

In documents obtained by ET, the Jonas Brothers singer filed in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, citing that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

According to the petition, the couple's two children have been living with Jonas in Miami, Florida, and "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility." The former couple also have a prenup in place.

News of the filing comes two days after multiple reports confirmed that Jonas retained a divorce attorney. A source told ET that the 27-year-old Game of Thrones star and 34-year-old "Burnin' Up" musician "have been spending more time apart recently."

"Joe has been busy on tour and spending a lot of time with his family," said the source. "Joe has also been caring for their kids a lot."

Jonas' filing also comes after he wore his wedding band during the Jonas Brothers' tour stop in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Eagle-eyed fans initially noticed that the "Hesitate" singer wasn't wearing his wedding ring during recent stops of The Tour -- but he was in Texas.

The breakup news comes after it was reported that Jonas and Turner sold their residence in Miami, Florida, for $15 million in August.

The two were first romantically linked in 2016, and a year later, in October 2017, they confirmed their engagement. In 2019, the couple shocked fans when they tied the knot during a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony -- livestreamed by Diplo -- after the Billboard Music Awards. Two months later, the couple had a larger, "more traditional" ceremony in France.

Turner was on hand last month during the first night of the Jonas Brothers' The Tour stop in New York City. For the occasion, the actress dazzled in a green midi-dress while she sang and danced along with sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

In honor of Jonas' 34th birthday on Aug. 15, Turner also took to her Instagram Story to share a series of romantic photos, including a sweet picture of her and the "Love Bug" singer in matching pajamas.

"Happy birthday handsome," she captioned the snap that featured them inside of a closet rocking the stripped PJs.

Instagram/Sophie Turner

In 2020, the "Cool" singer and The Staircase actress welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa. Then in July 2022, they welcomed their second child, a daughter whose name they have yet to make public.

In January, Jonas gave some rare insight about the moment he proposed to Turner during an interview with Ryan Seacrest.

"I was probably more nervous to ask her dad than I was to ask her," Jonas admitted. "It just all mumbles up. You throw out there and hope that her response is good, and you look back on it, and you're like, 'What did I say?' Luckily it went well."

RELATED CONTENT: