Joe Jonas is sending mixed signals amid reports he and his wife, Sophie Turner, are headed toward divorce after four years of marriage.

During the Jonas Brothers' concert in Austin, Texas on Sunday, fans were quick to notice Joe was wearing his gold wedding ring after previously performing without it.

Joe's wedding band can be seen on his finger in a video posted to TikTok from the Moody Center in Austin. "Joe said wedding ring is ON at the Austin show tonight," the fan captioned the now-viral video.

While Joe was wearing the ring in Austin, the singer was seen performing without it at recent tour stops in Dallas and St. Paul, Minn -- where Turner was not in attendance.

The Game of Thrones star was, however, in the crowd at the Jonas Brothers' opening night of their tour at Yankee Stadium on August 12. Turner was seen with fellow Jonas Brothers wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

News of the fan-favorite couple's rumored marriage issues first broke on Sunday. According to reports from People, Joe has obtained a divorce lawyer, four years after he and the Game of Thrones alum said "I do."

A source tells ET, the pair has been spending time apart in recent months.

"Joe has been busy on tour and spending a lot of time with his family. Joe has also been caring for their kids a lot."

A rep for Turner had no comment.

TMZ was the first to report on Sunday that Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, were having problems for around six months. Prior to the news they're heading towards a split, the outlet reported that the "Burnin' Up" singer was mainly caring for their two young children, and "pretty much had them all the time" while he was touring the U.S. with his band.

In August, Jonas and Turner sold their Miami, Florida residence for $15 million.

Jonas and Turner were first linked in 2016. A year later in October 2017, the pair confirmed their engagement. In 2019, the couple shocked fans when they tied the knot during a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards. Two months later, the couple had a larger "more traditional" ceremony in France.

During the course of their relationship, the "Cool" singer and The Staircase actress welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa in 2020. In July 2022, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter, whose name they have yet to make public.

