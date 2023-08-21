There are no favorites in the Jonas household -- according to their mother!

Kevin, Joe, Nick and Franklin Jonas' mother, Denise, says that while everyone thinks her favorite child is Nick, she loves all her boys equally.

"I think they all think Nick’s the favorite," Denise said during an interview with Today on Monday. "But I really don’t have a favorite. I mean, there are different things for different ones."

One thing she loves for sure is being a boy mom, which was always a dream of hers.

"I never thought it would be fun to have girls...daughters," Denise added. "Because I thought it would be fun to have boys."

Along with her husband, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., Denise says that she raised her boys knowing that they would eventually grow into men that would have to set a good example in the world. Making her a little more strict.

"I tended to be strict," she said. "Early on, my husband and I felt like, 'We’re not just raising kids. We’re raising adults. And we want to raise them with the integrity and the moral values that we have.'"

When it came to raising Kevin, 35, Joe, 34, Nick, 30 and Franklin, 22, Denise shared that she just "pressed on" despite having to balance taking her sons from New Jersey to New York City for work and pastoring the church back home.

"I look back and it's like, 'How did I do that?'" she wondered. "I basically had a full-time job driving them into New York and then I had responsibilities at the church we pastored. I guess I kept pressing on because that's what we did as the Jonas family, pressed on."

And it paid off. Kevin, Joe and Nick found success together as the Jonas Brothers, while Franklin has carved a career for himself in music and television.

Now, Denise can take a step back knowing that her three oldest sons are in the hands of their wives and mothers of their children.

Kevin shares two daughters, Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, with wife Danielle. Joe and Sophie Turner are parents of two daughters. And Nick and Priyanka are the proud parents of Malti, 1.

"It feels absolutely wonderful because, as a mom, I’ve raised you this way and how are you gonna find someone that’s equal to you?" Denise told Today about her daughters-in-law. "I could not be more blessed. And they’ve given us five beautiful granddaughters."

The Jonas Brothers are currently in the midst of The Tour, and had the support of their mother, father, younger brother, wives and children during night one at New York City's Yankee Stadium.

Ahead of the show, Kevin, Nick and Joe Spilled the ET, and shared what they were looking forward to the most when it comes to the concerts, which see them performing five albums in one night.

"Well, I just want to show them that we can play every song on every album," Joe said. "I think that it's insane that we were able to put this together. Everything has a special moment, we made sure. Also, I think we created some really sick merch for this tour."

