Joe Jonas helped some lucky fans find out the sex of their love bug! On Tuesday, the Jonas Brothers took the stage in Arlington, Texas, for the latest stop of The Tour, and shared another special moment with some fans during their performance of "Little Bird."

At the end of the song, Joe walked to the back of the stage, opened up an envelope, walked in the direction of the parents-to-be and announced, "It's a girl, congratulations."

Following the sentimental moment, Joe told the fans to look out at the crowd and look at their wrists to see that the light-up bracelets provided during the show turned pink and illuminated the entire arena.

"Look at that reveal, congratulations you two, best of luck," he added.

The baby girl reveal was extra special, as the three Jonas Brothers are girl dads. Joe shares two daughters with his wife, Sophie Turner. Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, are parents to 1-year-old Mali, and Kevin and his wife, Danielle Jonas, are parents to daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6.

During The Tour, the trio of girl dads have shared special moments while performing "Little Bird," which they wrote and dedicated to their daughters. Last week, Joe cried as he performed the song in honor of a fan who lost her father. Prior, Kevin was visibly left in tears during a performance of the song after they dedicated it to a fan whose daughter died.

Prior to hitting the road, the "Cool" singers revealed to ET which one of them would be the most likely to cry while performing the track. Kevin wasn't scared to admit he would probably be the first one to break (which he was) but Nick believed it would be the fans.

"I think it will be more people in the audience crying than us," the "Jealous" singer said during a game of Spill the ETea.

The brothers also opened up about hitting the road for the first time as a trio of dads. "It's an adjustment," Nick shared. "But it's incredible and it's exciting to figure out. It's going to be amazing."

Joe is not the only celeb to help reveal baby news to their fans. Earlier this month, Adele broke down in tears as she helped a lucky couple announce that they were expecting a boy during her Las Vegas residency.

