Adele helped two fans take their gender reveal to the stage this week.

Adele fans Chris Dare and his wife, Shantelle Lord, attended the singer's Las Vegas concert with a sign that read "Adele will you do our gender reveal?" The couple was later called to the front of the stage where Adele read the sex of the baby for the audience to hear.

"No one's really allowed signs in here. I'm just obsessed that you got one in," Adele told the couple in a video Dare posted to Instagram and TikTok.

Before the gender reveal, Lord told the singer that she is currently 18 weeks pregnant, but that she and Dare have had the envelope with their baby's sex since 12 weeks. The couple waited in hopes Adele would announce it for them.

Adele then opened the envelope and told the crowd, "Shantelle and Chris are having a baby......boy!"

After the announcement, Adele offered several more well wishes. "That was amazing," she said as she teared up. "I'm so happy for you! I'm so happy for you! That's so emotional oh my god."

Adele's Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum began in June and will run through November.

