Don't mess with Adele. The "I Drink Wine" singer is fed up with the recent trend of concertgoers "throwing s**t" at performers, jokingly daring her fans to try it at her show.

During one of her recent Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency shows at Caesars Palace's The Colosseum, Adele spoke out on the problematic concert behavior.

"Have you noticed how people are forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment. People are throwing s**t on stage. Have you seen them?" the 35-year-old performer asked while firing off a T-shirt gun into the crowd. "I f**king dare you -- I dare you to throw something at me. I'll f**king kill you."

As captured in a fan-filmed video, Adele recognized the irony of the moment with a big laugh.

"Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot it to people," she cracked. "It's a total reverse. I've got to go back over and give my T-shirt gun back."

Circling back to her original point, she continued: "I've been seeing these people, these people have lost it. Can you imagine?"

The 35-year-old star's comments come following a string of incidents that have left multiple artists injured or downright confused in recent weeks.

Bebe Rexha was struck in the face last month when an audience member threw a cellphone, hitting her square in the eye. Video of the incident showed Rexha being hit and then falling to her knees. Backstage crew members quickly came out to help the singer. Later, she shared a photo to Instagram showing the extent of her injuries, a swollen, black-and-blue eye with a cut just below her eyebrow, writing, "I'm good."

ET confirmed 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna from Manalapan, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with felony assault for allegedly hitting Rexha with the cellphone. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance and a full temporary order of protection was issued. His next court date is July 31.

In the complaint, it states Malvagna told police, "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

Then, Ava Max was slapped by a man attending her show in Los Angeles. In a video of the incident, an unnamed man is seen being taken off stage, but not before hitting Max in the face.

"He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again," the singer tweeted along with two angry face emoji. "Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!"

Kelsea Ballerini was startled but unharmed after she was pelted in the face with an object while performing at Idaho's Outlaw Field.

"Hi. I'm fine. Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue. That's all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all."

Meanwhile, a video of Pink went viral as she reacted to a fan who threw a bag of human ashes on stage.

"Is this your mom?" she asked the person in the crowd.

"I don't know how to feel about this," she said, gently putting the bag full of ashes back on the stage and continuing on with her set.

See the moment in the video below.

