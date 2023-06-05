Moving in and cleaning house! Adele is top-to-bottom renovating the sprawling mansion she bought, which previously belonged to Sylvester Stallone -- but one key bit of decor seems like it's going to stick around.

As seen in recent photos of the large estate, construction is already well underway, with the mansion essentially gutted and stripped down to the bones.

In fact, the renovation project has -- at this point -- taken off the entire second story of the mansion, and knocked down basically every wall.

However, amid the architectural overhaul and construction carnage, two notable features of Stallone's former home remains -- the stunning pool and, more importantly, the huge larger than life statue depicting his iconic character, Rocky Balboa, which stands poolside, overlooking the idyllic waters.

Adele reportedly bought the home last year for $58 million -- a significant savings from the home's original listing price of $110 million, which Stallone then reduced to $80 million before selling to Adele.

The property is located in Beverly Park on a 3.6 acre lot featuring scenic views.

Recently, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck closed on a sizable mega-mansion, dropping $60 million on a home in the Wallingford Estates area of Beverly Hills. Developed by Gala Asher, the 46,000 square-foot, 5-acre home boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. The lavish mansion also includes an indoor sports complex with a basketball court, a pickleball court, a gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge and a bar.

The property also includes a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a two-bedroom guard house, and a 12-car garage, with additional parking space for up to 80 vehicles, according to the estate listing.

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s New $60 Million Home (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West Buys $4.5 Million Home On The Same Street as Kim Kardashian

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New $14.6 Million Home

Jessica Alba and Her 3 Kids Show Off Their French-Inspired $10 Million Home -- Watch

Watch Adele Surprise James Corden With Final 'Carpool Karaoke'

Adele Extends Las Vegas Residency Until November With 34 New Dates