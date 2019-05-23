If you ever wanted to see what a celebrity's home looks like, Jessica Alba has you covered.

The L.A.'s Finest star teamed up with Architectural Digest to give a tour of her stunning $10 million Los Angeles home with her three children -- Honor, 10, Haven, 7, and Hayes, 1. Alba and husband Cash Warren moved in about seven months ago and redid a lot of the interior architectural designs. For Alba, aside from using as many natural materials as possible, she also wanted it to be kid friend.

As for the aesthetics, the Honest Company co-founder wanted "an old-world kind of French vibe mixed with a modern French apartment."

The residence features a wonderful family room, spacious kitchen, custom-made fireplace that perfectly hold Christmas stockings, a beautiful pool and backyard where the three kids can play. The tour also includes a look at Honor, Haven and little Hayes' bedrooms.

Alba also shows off her and her husband's master bedroom, complete with a mini living room and balcony for them to "chill out" and enjoy quiet moments.

The space is truly impressive, as is the master bathroom that is to die for! Check out the tour in the video below.

Aside from remodeling her home and being a boss lady with her company, Alba has been busy on her new show, L.A.'s Finest, with co-star Gabrielle Union.

ET recently caught up with Union, where she gushed about working with Alba and how she is the perfect partner in crime.

"What I love about Jessica is women can relate to her," Union said. "She's a mother of three while also at the same time creating a billion-dollar company that's all about the health and wellness of your families. And, she's sexy as hell and she's a kick ass action hero by day -- doesn't really get much better than that "

As for the show's premise? "It's a spin-off of my character, Syd, from Bad Boys 2 -- she's now in LA and she's partnered with Alba's character," shared the 46-year-old actress who looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren Collection dress from the Spring 2019 collection. "They're both kind of rogue detectives. We're still giving you that big Jerry Bruckheimer action comedy, but with two kickass women."

See more in the video below.

