Gabrielle Union dished on her upcoming series, LA’s Finest, while talking to ET at the New York premiere of her latest film, The Public, on Monday evening.

“It's a spin-off of my character, Syd, from Bad Boys 2 -- she's now in LA and she's partnered with Jessica Alba's character,” shared the 46-year-old actress who looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren Collection dress from the Spring 2019 collection. “They're both kind of rogue detectives. We're still giving you that big Jerry Bruckheimer action comedy, but with two kickass women.”

Union went on gush about how Alba is the perfect partner in crime.

“What I love about Jessica is women can relate to her,” Union said. “She's a mother of three while also at the same time creating a billion-dollar company that's all about the health and wellness of your families. And, she's sexy as hell and she's a kick ass action hero by day -- doesn't really get much better than that “

As for the Bad Boys movie sequel currently in production, Union indicated there’s no plans for her to make an appearance in the film, however she is hoping for a crossover of sorts.

In the meantime, she’s busy promoting The Public, in which she plays a member of the media trying to advance her career.

“It’s her job to report the truth but she perhaps leans into alternative facts to try and increase the clickbait and over the course of the film she has to make a decision [about] what's more important -- getting the truth out or career advancement,” Union dished.

The actress said there were “too many examples to choose from,” when it came to looking for inspiration for her role in the film, which hits theaters on Apr. 5.

The plot tackles issues of homelessness and mental health and Union says ultimately the movie is about “giving a damn.”



Away from film and television, Union is also keeping busy as a new mom to daughter, Kaavia, with husband, Dwyane Wade. She has also helped raise Wade's nephew and two sons from a previous marriage.

Little Kaavia recently graced her first magazine cover, appearing on Parents with Union, after a shoot which the actress described as a special family experience.

“It was awesome to be able to shoot that cover with her and that be her first cover and have D come and her brothers come,” Union shared. “It was a cool family day for us.”

