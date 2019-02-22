'L.A.'s Finest': Two Crew Members Injured After On-Set Accident

Two crew members onL.A.'s Finestwere injured after an accident occurred on set on Thursday.

Los Angeles Port Police confirm to ET that an accident occurred on the set of L.A.’s Finest around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. Two crew members were injured; one being worse than the other. The two crew members were taken to the hospital.

The Spectrum/Sony Pictures Television show is a spinoff from the Bad Boys movie franchise, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. According to multiple reports, the show was filming a car crash scene in San Pedro.

Deadline reports that the two people injured were L.A.’s Finest executive producers and co-showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier. According to the outlet, the incident occurred after a stunt car crashed into a cargo crate, which then smashed into the video village, where producers and the directors can watch the scene on monitors.

Production was shut down following the incident, Deadline reports, as Sony Pictures Television issued a statement.

“Our hearts go out to our SPT family members who were injured and we pray for a full recovery,” SPT President Jeff Frost and co-Presidents Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter told the outlet in a statement on Friday morning.

Reporting by Joseph Corral.

