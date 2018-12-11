Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade had a long road to welcoming their baby daughter, Kaavia, via surrogate.

The 46-year-old actress previously revealed that she suffered nine miscarriages before going the surrogate route. In a touching new video on her Instagram account, Union shared the emotional experience of Kaavia’s birth.

"For us, it’s our embryo, so our surrogate has no genetic tie to our baby. We will be in the room as our child comes into the world,” Union explains in the clip. "We’re just so grateful and thankful for the gift that they’ve given us."

It’s important to Union to share her own personal journey. She opens up about the process in the caption for the touching clip.

"Every family is unique. How each family is created and comes together is special,” Union wrote. "Kaavia James Union Wade’s journey into our arms was long and at times brutal. There were heartbreaks that nearly broke us and streams of tears that turned into raging rivers."

She adds, "And then came Kaavia James. This is our birth journey. Thank you all for the love, support and understanding and all the people who held us up when we lost hope.”

In the clip, Union and Wade are present in the delivery room as a tearful Union sees her daughter for the first time.

For more on the couple’s journey, watch the clip below:

