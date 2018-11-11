Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are offering fans some new glimpses of their little bundle of joy!

On Saturday, the Breaking In star hopped on Instagram to share a photo of her husband carefully bottle-feeding their newborn. “Daddy’s Girl,” she captioned the touching image.

Then, the next morning, Wade posted a photo of himself serenely cradling their daughter, fast asleep, while sitting at home.

“Thanks for letting daddy watch some football 🏈!! We’re already working together well,” he captioned the pic.

The proud parents are also sharing photos of their new baby girl on their Instagram Stories. Among them is a sweet photo of the newborn’s feet, which Union captioned, “Long leggings” and a graphic that says, “Welcome to the world Baby Wade!”



Another shows the actress cradling the baby while presumably also catching some football with her husband.



“So perhaps I haven’t showered or brushed my teeth or sleep, but I’m in heaven,” she captioned the photo. “I stink but I’m happy.”

Courtesy of Instagram

Courtesy of Instagram

Courtesy of Instagram

These adorable photos arrive just three days after the baby girl was born via surrogate. The 46-year-old actress broke the news with an ecstatic post for fans.



"A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely day," Union captioned several images in the hospital together, which Wade also shared with the same caption. "Welcome to the party sweet girl!"

Get more breaking baby news in the clip below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Harry Shum Jr. and Wife Shelby Rabara Expecting First Child

Baby On Board! Find Out Which Celebs Are Expecting

Chris Stapleton Expecting Baby No. 5 With Wife Morgane

Related Gallery