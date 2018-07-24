Gabrielle Union Reveals the Most Unexpected Challenge of Shooting an Action Movie (Exclusive)

Gabrielle Union's training regiment to prepare for the action scenes in Breaking In consisted of, as she told ET, "doing Pilates and drinking rosé." ("I train harder just for social media than I did for that movie," she said.) Which doesn't mean that there wasn't plenty of physicality required of her for the thriller, about a mom who is locked out of her house and apart from her children when their home is invaded by criminals – forcing her to leap into action to save them.

Now, we have the chance to see exactly how "down and dirty" Union got doing Breaking In's extensive stuntwork. Plus, she reveals the unexpected -- and hilarious -- challenge of such an adrenaline-fueled shoot.

"The most challenging part of the physically is stopping when they yelled cut. I was still ready to kick someone's a**," Union jokes in this exclusive featurette that takes you behind the scenes of making the movie. "Still am. Right now, ready to go."

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

The "Unrated Director's Cut" of Breaking In, which is available now digitally and on Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 7, includes the extended featurette, "A Lesson in Kicking A**," plus featurettes on Union ("One Bad Mother") and the importance of diversity in the industry, deleted scenes and an alternate opening to the movie.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gabrielle Union Talks Life as a Stepmom, Stuns at 'Breaking In' Premiere (Exclusive)

Gabrielle Union Spills New 'Bad Boys' Spinoff, 'LA's Finest,' Details! (Exclusive)

Watch Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union Speak Face to Face About Their 'Petty' 17-Year Feud