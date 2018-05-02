Gabrielle Union Talks Life as a Stepmom, Stuns at 'Breaking In' Premiere (Exclusive)

Gabrielle Union has a lot of respect for all of the moms out there.

ET's Courtney Tezeno spoke to the 45-year-old actress at the Breaking In premiere on Tuesday, in which she plays a single mother fighting to protect her two children during a home invasion. In real life, Union is a stepmom to husband Dwyane Wade's three sons.

"You know, I think for all caregivers, we do heroic stuff every day, we just don't get credit for it -- and especially moms, you know, they get celebrated one day out of the year, but they are moving heaven and earth for their kids, and I can't imagine, when your kids' lives are on the line, what a mom would do," she tells ET. "So, I try to bring all of that to this role and try to kick butt the way I see moms kick butt every day."

Union also talked to ET about reprising her Bad Boys role as Special Agent Syd Burnett for the spinoff TV series, L.A.'s Finest, also starring Jessica Alba. As for another iconic role her fans want to see her bring back, she says it's definitely her Bring It On character -- East Compton Clovers cheerleader captain Isis.

"I mean, Isis is still doing cheers somewhere with Kirsten Dunst, probably with a little lower back pain," she cracks. "I'm curious. You know, does she do Pilates now? We don't know. I'm not sure."

All jokes aside, Union has clearly maintained her youthful looks. The actress slayed in high-waist yellow trousers and a turquoise blouse -- both by Marc Jacobs -- while Wade accompanied her, looking handsome in a suit and sneakers.

Getty Images

Union also shared a sweet picture of the couple with her mom on Instagram.

"My mama and my dude. Mi gente," she wrote.

Breaking In hits theaters on May 11.

ET spoke to Union in March, when she talked about teaming up with Alba on L.A.'s Finest.

"Me and Jessica are executive producing," she noted. "This is our time! We're ready."

